Cabinet announces Susquehanna Breakdown music festival at Montage Mountain

SCRANTON — Locally rooted jamgrass ensemble Cabinet has announced the fifth annual Susquehanna Breakdown music festival will take place May 19 and 20 at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, 1000 Montage Mountain Road.

The yearly event, which Cabinet headlines, has grown in recent years to include talent native to Northeastern Pennsylvania as well as regionally and nationally touring acts.

Discounted tickets dubbed “alumni” tickets go on sale at 12 p.m. Jan. 30 at susquehannabreakdown.com. For lineup announcements and further information on tickets sales, visit susquehannabreakdown.com or Cabinet’s Facebook page, facebook.com/CabinetMusic.

Reach Matt Mattei at 570-991-6651 or on Twitter @TimesLeaderMatt.

