Art of the Week: ‘In Death We Bloom’ by Alicia Riggsbee
“In Death We Bloom”
Materials: acrylic on canvas
Created by: Alicia Riggsbee
Location: Wilkes-Barre
About the artist: I have been living with depression and anxiety for a while and art has been a huge outlet for me over the past few years. My usual approach is using vibrant colors and rough brush strokes to transfer my emotions and thoughts onto canvas. I’ve kept most of my art private and hidden but I finally found the courage to branch out and share my art with the world. I’ve only been been part of the art community for a short time but have already met many beautiful souls who inspire me to keep going. Hopefully my journey through art can inspire someone else to do the same.
