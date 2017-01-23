Affordable things to do in the Pocono region this weekend

Pocono Fight Night: On Jan. 27, MMA Signatures and the Sherman Theater join forces to bring viewers a night of mixed-martial arts featuring Jesse Oltmanns and Danny Sando. The event begins at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $50 for VIP premium reserved seats. For more information visit www.shermantheater.com or call the theater’s box office at 570-420-2808. The Sherman theater is located at 524 Main St., Stroudsburg.

White Lightning Snowtubing: Fernwood Winter Fun Center is opening up its tubing runs for an all-you-can-slide Frugal Friday event. From now through March 3, from 5 to 9 p.m. every Friday, enjoy snowtubing for $24 per person. Admission to the fun center, 124 Gold Drive, East Stroudsburg, includes a $5 food credit for Wintergreens Patio Grill. For more information email [email protected] or call 800-335-1113.

Flowrider Winter Wipeout Pro Am: In its ninth year, the Flow Rider Winter Wipeout Pro Am returns to Split Rock Resort’s H2Oooohh Indoor Waterpark, 428 Moseywood Road, Lake Harmony. Thirty professional and amateur board riders will show off with tricks, high air jumps and other maneuvers. From noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 28, see if you agree with the panel of judges. Admission is $5 to watch, $30 to enter the competition. For more info, email [email protected] or call 570-722-9111.

Pocono Winter Beerfest: The Sherman Theater has brought back the booze with its annual beerfest. Sample more than 100 beer selections from more than a dozen local breweries. Tickets are $35 in advance; $45 day of the event;$50 advance VIP tickets; $60 day of event VIP tickets. For a list of breweries who will be present at the event at 524 Main St. Stroudburg, check out www.shermantheater.com. To purchase tickets or for more info, call 570-420-2808.