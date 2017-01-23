Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend

Philadelphia Auto Show: Explore the latest and greatest of the automotive industry has to offer at the Philadelphia Auto Show. From Jan. 28 to Feb. 5, the Pennsylvania Convention Center becomes home to hundreds of classic, exotic and luxury cars. Every major manufacturer will be present. The show kicks off Jan. 27 with a Black Tie Tailgate from 7-11:30 p.m. featuring music and food and benefits the Division of Neurology at The Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania. The show runs from noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m to 10 p.m. Saturdays. On Jan. 29, the show runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 5 Tickets are $14 for adults 13 and up, $7 for children 7-12. Discount tickets available for seniors, active military and groups. Visit www.phillyautoshow.com for more information or to purchase tickets.

Chinese New Year: Celebrate the Year of the Rooster with a series of events across the city. The focus of the celebration is Chinatown, where thousands will enjoy the lunar parade on Jan. 29. On Jan. 27 and 28, enjoy Lunar New Year celebrations at International House Philadelphia and the Independence Seaport Museum. On the 28th, head to 10th and Race streets for the New Year’s Eve Lion Dance. Visit chinatown-pcdc.org for more information about the festivities.

Center City District Restaurant Week: From Jan. 22-Feb. 3, Center City Restaurant Week returns, offering specials at some of the city’s restaurants with fantastic prices. About 120 restaurants are participating and will offer three-course dinners for $35. Some restaurants are offering three-course lunches for $20. Some participating restaurants are Amada, Fitler Dining Room and Porcini. Enjoy a variety of foods from sushi to pasta. Tax, alcohol and tip are not included. Reservations are recommended as restaurants book up quickly. Visit www.centercityphila.org to see the full list of restaurants.

Philadelphia Orchestra Paris Festival: Calling all Francophiles! The third week of the Paris Festival features Hector Berlioz’s “Harold in Italy,” inspired by the poetry of Byron. The orchestra’s principal viola, Choong-Jin Chang, performs the solo viola piece. The evening also features Ravel’s stunning Bolero, which premiered at the Paris Opera in 1928. The orchestra will be directed by Yannick Nezet-Seguin. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.philorch.org to see dates and purchase tickets.

New Hope-Lambertville Winter Festival: Bucks County’s annual winter festival returns for the 20th year through Jan. 29. Enjoy the Fire & Ice Ball and Chili Cook-Off, which are ticketed, as well as the free Snowfolk Art contest and ice sculpting performances. Proceeds benefit community organizations. On Friday, catch a free big band concert at Odette’s. Saturday’s events include a full day of family activities (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and evening karaoke. On Sunday, don’t miss the chili cookoff from 1-4 p.m. Visit www.winterfestival.net to see the full list of events.