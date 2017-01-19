‘Annie’ coming to F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre Feb. 23

WILKES-BARRE — The Tony Award-winning musical “Annie” is coming to the Wyoming Valley on its U.S. national tour.

The celebrated production, which has a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin, will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square.

The 25-member cast features Gilgamesh Taggett as Oliver Warbucks, Lynn Andrews as Miss Hannigan and 11-year-old Heidi Gray in her tour debut as Annie.

The original production of the musical, which opened in April of 1977, won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score.

Tickets range from $45 to $65 and are available now through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.

