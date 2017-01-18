Things to do in Wilkes-Barre this weekend

Pop-Up Pop Art. Free! Artist Elaine D. Walton has created a series of canvas pieces depicting pop culture icons and her work will be on display (and for sale) from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 20 at Rodano’s, 53 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. Walton will be on-hand to answer questions about her work. Admission is free, food and drinks are menu price. For more information, call 570-829-6444.

Karaoke night. Free! What’s your go-to karaoke song? Belt out an old favorite or test new waters at Venture Lounge & Nightclub’s karaoke night, held every Wednesday in January from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the lounge’s 1266 Sans Souci Parkway, Wilkes-Barre location. The event is 21-and-over and includes $5 select martinis. For more information, call 570-371-3568.

Lil Durk. $35 – $60. Rapper Lil Durk will perform Jan. 20 at Ali Baba Liquor Lounge, 219 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Doors open at 9 p.m. General admission tickets are $35, with meet-and-greet packages set at $60. For more information, call 570-829-1403.

Cycle 4 Superkids! $25. Join CSC SuperCyclers Jan. 21 at VIVE Health & Fitness, 500 3rd Ave., Kingston, for an indoor cycling benefit supporting Children’s Service Center of Luzerne County. For $25 you’ll get a shirt, refreshments and a cycle at the 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m. or 12:15 p.m. class. Raffle tickets will also be available, with chances to win baskets. For more information, call 570-371-3572.