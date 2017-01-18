Jeff Foxworthy, Larry the Cable Guy visit Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Jeff Foxworthy loves going to work. The lights go up, the jokes are told and the people laugh. Foxworthy is a man of many professions, with sitcom star, game show host, author and voice actor among them, but stand-up remains closest to his heart. That, and his desire to be a cowboy.

“I love doing different things just to see if I can do them,” Foxworthy said. “I’ve never played a serious part, I would, to see if I could do that. I could just be a cowboy that gets shot at a bar. I’ve already got the moustache for the cowboy, so why not?”

On Jan. 20, Foxworthy will bring his six shooter full of punchlines to Wilkes-Barre Township’s Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza for a stand-up performance with longtime collaborator and current tour mate Larry the Cable Guy. The “We’ve Been Thinking Tour” was born from the pair’s satellite radio show “Jeff and Larry’s Comedy Roundup.” Foxworthy said working on material with Larry made him realize how much he missed being on the road with his fellow “Blue Collar Comedy Tour” alumni.

“The only negative thing I’ve ever found about being a comic is you’re on the road by yourself, so the fun thing of doing ‘Blue Collar’ or doing this with Larry is you’re not by yourself, you’re with a friend,” Foxworthy said.

Foxworthy’s friend Larry promised “180 punch lines” during his Jan. 20 set.

“I expect every joke to get a belly laugh, so from the minute I go up, boom,” Larry said. “When they’re laughing at one joke I’m already going to be four jokes down the line.”

After the jokes are told, the two comedians will finish their night in Wilkes-Barre Township with an open question-and-answer session.

“That’s the best part of the show actually,” Larry said. “It’s completely ad-libbed. In Blue Collar we did that too, but we got to pick the questions we liked. For this, we have a guy walk around with a microphone and people can ask us anything they want.”

The question-and-answer session will be a chance for the arena audience to get intimate with the two comedians, but Foxworthy sees his entire career as an opportunity to connect with his audience. He said each of his CDs and specials act as a snapshot of his life at a moment in time, from dating to marrying to becoming a father, and each is an opportunity for him and his audience to laugh about life together.

“We’ve kind of been through all these things together,” Foxworthy said. “I’ve been so lucky to do this for so long, we’ve kind of raised our kids together and saw our parents get old together and kind of find the humor in all those things.”

Foxworthy said he enjoys being on stage now just as much as he did during the days of “Blue Collar Comedy Tour,” and he looks forward to sharing the fruits of his labor Jan. 20.

“At the end of the night when people walk up to you and go, ‘I can’t remember the last time I’ve laughed like that, thank you,’ that’s kind of a cool thing to give people,” Foxworthy said. “We all have struggles and challenges in our life, but when you laugh for a couple hours it kind of makes that go away for a little bit.”

Jeff Foxworthy wears many hats as an entertainer, but his favorite hat is also his oldest — the hat that represents his stand-up career. http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Jeff-untoned-1.jpg Jeff Foxworthy wears many hats as an entertainer, but his favorite hat is also his oldest — the hat that represents his stand-up career. Submitted photo Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy didn’t stop collaborating after the final “Blue Collar Comedy Tour.” Their satellite radio show, “Jeff & Larry’s Comedy Roundup,” can be heard on Sirius XM channel 97. http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_jeffandLarry-untoned-1.jpg Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy didn’t stop collaborating after the final “Blue Collar Comedy Tour.” Their satellite radio show, “Jeff & Larry’s Comedy Roundup,” can be heard on Sirius XM channel 97. Submitted photo In addition to his stand-up dates with Jeff Foxworthy and the duo’s satellite radio show, Larry the Cable Guy’s 2017 also sees him reprise his role as Mater the tow truck in ‘Cars 3.’ http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Larry-untoned-1.jpg In addition to his stand-up dates with Jeff Foxworthy and the duo’s satellite radio show, Larry the Cable Guy’s 2017 also sees him reprise his role as Mater the tow truck in ‘Cars 3.’ Submitted photo

The two ‘Blue Collar Comedy Tour’ alums discuss their professions, their performances and their visit to Wilkes-Barre Township

By Gene Axton [email protected]

IF YOU GO Who: Comedians Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy What: A stand-up comedy set from each, followed by a question-and-answer session When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 Where: Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township How Much: Tickets range from $22 to $56, plus fees. To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com, call Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000 or visit the arena’s on-site box office between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Reach Gene Axton at 570-991-6121 or on Twitter @TLArts

Reach Gene Axton at 570-991-6121 or on Twitter @TLArts