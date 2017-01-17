Art of the Week: ‘An Owl’s Nightmare’ by Kelsey Shaffer

“An Owl’s Nightmare”

Materials: acrylic on canvas

Created by: Kelsey Shaffer

Location: Larksville

About the artist: Painting is one of my favorite hobbies. I spend most of my spare time finding different things to paint and once I start each new painting, I don’t stop until I finish the whole thing, even if it takes hours to do. I started painting and drawing in school and for the past six years I have realized how much I really enjoy doing it. It keeps me busy and it’s an amazing talent to have. If you have the ability to create art for everyone to see, it never goes unnoticed and it’s a great feeling because so many people enjoy art around us.

