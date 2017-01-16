Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend

Center City District Restaurant Week: From Jan. 22-Feb. 3, Center City Restaurant Week returns, offering specials at some of the city’s best restaurants for fantastic deals. About 120 restaurants are participating and will offer three-course dinners for $35. Some restaurants are also offering three-course lunches for $20. Some of the participating restaurants include Zahav, The Little Lion and Baril. Enjoy a variety of foods from sushi to pasta. Tax, alcohol and tip is not included. Reservations are recommended as restaurants book up quickly. Visit www.centercityphila.org to see a full list of participating restaurants.

Philadelphia Orchestra Paris Festival: Calling all Francophiles! Through Jan. 27, the Philadelphia Orchestra is hosting a music festival paying tribute to Paris. The City of Lights will be honored at the Kimmel Center and will feature music from the likes of Stravinsky and Chopin. The orchestra will be directed by Yannick Nezet-Seguin. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.philorch.org to see dates and purchase tickets.

Ambler Restaurant Week: Head out to the adorable town of Ambler through Jan. 23 for its restaurant week. Restaurants will offer specials and prix-fixe menus. Over a dozen eateries are participating. Follow the event on Facebook to get notified about new menu releases. Reservations must be made in advance. Participating places include Saffron, Gyspy Blu and From the Boot. Visit amblermainstreet.org to see the list of eateries and prices.

New Hope-Lambertville Winter Festival: Bucks County’s annual winter festival returns for its 20th year from Jan. 21-29. There are multiple events like the Fire & Ice Ball and the Chili Cook-Off, which are ticketed, as well as the free Snowfolk Art contest and ice sculpting performances. Proceeds benefit various community organizations and scholarship funds. Visit www.winterfestival.net to see the full list of events, both ticketed and free.

Philadelphia Home Show: Is HGTV your favorite channel? Do you love making home improvements? From Jan. 20-22, the Pennsylvania Convention Center becomes the home of the Philadelphia Home Show, where you can join thousands of like minded visitors and find advice and inspiration to make your home beautiful. Over 300 exhibitors and experts are available. Tickets are $10 for adults (13+) and $3 for children 6-12. Visit www.phillyhomeshow.com/ for more information.