Paul Robeson story rescheduled for Feb. 10 at F.M. Kirby Center

WILKES-BARRE — With the first show in the new Lobby for the Arts series, baritone Anthony Brown will tell the story of actor and activist Paul Robeson at the F.M. Kirby Center.

Brown will perform “I Go On Singing: Paul Robeson’s Life in his own Words & Song,” at 8 p.m. Feb. 10 in the Chandelier Lobby of the downtown theater, 71 Public Square.

Equal parts documentary and live concert, a pianist, narrator and archival video accompany Brown to perform numbers that range from spirituals to Broadway and include Robeson’s original arrangements of “Wade in the Water,” “Ol’ Man River,” “Water Boy” and more.

Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show and are on sale now through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.

Internationally acclaimed singer, peace ambassador and interpreter of the African American spiritual, Anthony Brown will perform the songs of Paul Robeson at the F.M. Kirby Center Feb. 10. http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_I-Go-On-Singing-PRESS.jpg Internationally acclaimed singer, peace ambassador and interpreter of the African American spiritual, Anthony Brown will perform the songs of Paul Robeson at the F.M. Kirby Center Feb. 10. Submitted photo

Times Leader staff reports

Reach Matt Mattei at 570-991-6651 or on Twitter @TimesLeaderMatt.

