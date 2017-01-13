‘Last of the Red Hot Lovers’ coming to Wilkes-Barre’s F.M. Kirby Center Feb. 17

WILKES-BARRE — One of Neil Simon’s most enduring stage comedies is coming to the Wyoming Valley.

Philadelphia’s Walnut Street Theatre Company will perform “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square.

The play, which had a long run on Broadway and was adapted into a feature film starring Alan Arkin and Sally Kellerman, follows Barney Cashman as he humorously tries to enter the sexual revolution of the ’60s.

According to a press release from the Kirby Center, the “middle-aged, married, overworked and overweight” man “arranges three attempted trysts” and “comedy ensues” as he “begins to rediscover his humanity and what he though was missing all along.”

Ticket prices range from $18 to $38 and are on sale now through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.

Philadelphia’s Walnut Street Theatre Company brings Neil Simon’s enduring stage comedy, ‘Last of the Red Hot Lovers,’ to Wilkes-Barre. http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_The-Last-of-the-Red-Hot-Lovers-PRESS.jpg Philadelphia’s Walnut Street Theatre Company brings Neil Simon’s enduring stage comedy, ‘Last of the Red Hot Lovers,’ to Wilkes-Barre. Submitted photo

Times Leader staff reports

Reach Matt Mattei at 570-991-6651 or on Twitter @TLArts.

Reach Matt Mattei at 570-991-6651 or on Twitter @TLArts.