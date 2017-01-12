‘Wolverine’ sequel ‘Logan’ to premiere at Berlin film fest

”Logan,” the third movie focusing on Hugh Jackman’s Marvel superhero Wolverine, is to premiere at next month’s Berlin International Film Festival.

The film, directed by James Mangold, sees the aging Logan set out on a last adventure to protect a young girl with special powers in a post-apocalyptic world.

Patrick Stewart reprises his role as Professor X, while Richard E. Grant plays the villain Zander Rice.

It was among 13 further movies announced for the lineup of the festival that opens Feb. 9.

Festival organizers said “Viceroy’s House,” a film about the 1947 partition of India starring Hugh Bonneville, Gillian Anderson, Manish Dayal and Huma Qureshi, will also premiere in Berlin.

The festival’s top Golden Bear prize will be awarded Feb. 18 by a jury under Dutch director Paul Verhoeven.

