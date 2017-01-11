Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza ranks in top 150 arenas worldwide

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza has ranked No. 141 on the 2016 list of top arenas worldwide by entertainment industry trade publication “Pollstar.”

The rankings, formed by the publication with 2016 ticket sales numbers, list the top 200 arenas around the world. The arena moved up more than 10 spots from its No. 157 ranking in 2015. The venue ranks No. 4 among arenas in Pennsylvania behind Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center (No. 33), Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena (No. 46) and Hershey’s Giant Center (No. 96).

Another local venue, F.M. Kirby Center, ranked No. 109 on a separate “Pollstar” ranking of the world’s top 200 theaters based on ticket sales.

This photo from Oct. 12, 2016 shows SMG Marketing Director Steve Poremba, left, and Luzerne County Convention Center Authority Chairman of the Board Dave Palermo, discuss the new Club Pub feature at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township. The pub, for use exclusively by arena patrons with club tickets, was one of a number of new featured installed in advance of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins’ 2016-17 season. http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TTL101316Arena1.jpg This photo from Oct. 12, 2016 shows SMG Marketing Director Steve Poremba, left, and Luzerne County Convention Center Authority Chairman of the Board Dave Palermo, discuss the new Club Pub feature at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township. The pub, for use exclusively by arena patrons with club tickets, was one of a number of new featured installed in advance of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins’ 2016-17 season. Sean McKeag | Times Leader Eric Church gives the crowd a thumbs up during his concert at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township. Church was one of many acts who performed at the arena in 2016 including Dolly Parton, Elton John and Trans-Siberian Orchestra. http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_eric-church-3.jpg Eric Church gives the crowd a thumbs up during his concert at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township. Church was one of many acts who performed at the arena in 2016 including Dolly Parton, Elton John and Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Amanda Hrycyna | for Times Leader

