Dionne Warwick brings extensive catalogue of hits to Wilkes-Barre March 4

Dionne Warwick knows the way to Wilkes-Barre.

The celebrated female vocalist will perform at 8 p.m. March 4 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square.

A five-time Grammy Award-winner, Warwick has an extensive catalogue that includes hits “Walk On By,” “I Say A Little Prayer,” “That’s What Friends Are For” and “Do You Know the Way to San Jose.”

Off stage, Warwick has championed causes and charities such as the fight against AIDS, The Starlight Foundation, children’s hospitals, world hunger, disaster relief and music education. She also served as Global Ambassador for Health and Ambassador for the United Nations’ Food & Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Tickets range from $39 to $89 and are available starting at 10 a.m. Jan. 13 through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.

A Kirby member pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. Jan. 12 through the same outlets.

