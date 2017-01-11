Things to do in the Scranton area this weekend

College Discount Day. $25. If you have no weekday responsibilities and a valid college ID, you can get an all-day lift ticket and rental for $25 at Montage Mountain, 1000 Montage Mountain Road, Scranton. Deal lasts from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 12. For more information, call 1-800-468-7669.

Winter in the City. $20. Enjoy a variety of samples from local restaurants, a silent auction and music from Paul LaBelle and the Exact Change from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 13 at POSH, 404 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. Tickets are $20 at the door and proceeds benefit Scranton Tomorrow, a non-profit organization focused on establishing Main Street Scranton as a driving force in the area’s economic revitalization. For more information, call 570-955-5890.

MLK Weekend. Free! The Scranton MLK Commission is offering a number of events in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. From 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 14 Scranton High School, 63 Munchak Way, will host an essay reading, multicultural dance and musical performances and an ethnic potluck dinner. From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 16, a teach-in and lunch will be held at Scranton City Police Station, 100 S. Washington Ave. The event is free with registration at 570-348-4428. At 5 p.m. Jan. 16, a march will be held from UNC Progressive Center, 414 Olive St., Scranton, to the Lackawanna County Courthouse, with remarks following at 6 p.m., an MLK birthday party will be held at Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Ave., Scranton, featuring free hot cocoa. For more information, call 570-344-1111.

Northeast PA Bridal Show. Free! DJs, caterers, venues, stationary — weddings can be a chore to plan, but a successful trip to the bridal show can help set brides-to-be on the correct path. From noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 15 at Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Ave., Northeast PA Bridal Show will give brides access to local vendors and offer the chance to win wedding-centric prizes. To register, visit NEPAbridalshow.com.