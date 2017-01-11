Affordable things to do in the Pocono region this weekend

The Ballroom Thieves. $25. Boston-based folk rock band The Ballroom Thieves will string together tunes from 8 to 10 p.m. Jan. 13 at Hawley Silk Mill, 8 Silk Mill Drive, Hawley. Admission is $25 at the door — save $5 by buying in advance. For more information, call 570-588-8077.

MLK Day breakfast buffet. $13. In honor of Martin Luther King Day, enjoy buffet style breakfast food from 9:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 14 at Wintergreens Patio Grill, 124 Golf Drive, East Stroudsburg. Meals for adults are $12.99 while children 12 and younger eat for $6.99. For more information, call 1-800-259-8665.

Paint your pet! $58. This one is a bit pricey, but its personal touch warrants consideration. After emailing a photo of your pet to Pennsylvania certified art educator Jill Carletti, Carletti will sketch your pet onto a canvas. On From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 14, patrons will paint their pets during a special paint night led by Carletti at Hawley Silk Mill, 8 Silk Mill Drive, Hawley. Participants must be 16 to attend and 21 and older to drink. $58 fee includes canvas sketched with your pet and all necessary materials. For photo guidelines and to register, visit HarmonyPresents.com. For more information, call 570-588-8077.

The Renegade Winery grand opening. Free! Join The Renegade Winery from 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at its 600 Main St., Stroudsburg location for a grand opening celebration. Admission and photo booth are free and there will be food, wine and beer available. Every customer who purchases a bottle of wine during the event will receive a free gift. For more information, call 570-350-2638.