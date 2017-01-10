Laundry detergent and beyond from simple ingredients

FAIRVIEW TWP. — Those attending an “all-natural” demonstration Sunday in Mountain Top learned how to make their own laundry soap and got some tips on living a healthier life as well.

As Women’s Boutique and Consignment Shop owner Kathy Brocca combined five ingredients in the right proportions necessary to make the detergent, she said cleaning clothes was only the “tip of the iceberg.”

Brocca said the essential oils and some other basic ingredients will not only get your clothes clean when combined properly, they can be used to make bedding smell nice, treat a headache, make toothpaste and even treat aches and pains.

Joyce Heck, of Mountain Top, said she was there because her grandson is physically challenged.

“He takes so many medications, that are necessary, but that need to be processed by his little body,” she said. “If we can reduce toxins that he takes in from his environment, it will be worth it.”

Attendees of the event didn’t leave empty-handed, but with a sample of the laundry detergent in a white solid form.

Brittany Kinsman, also of Mountain Top, said she became interested in making her own detergent simply because of the opportunity to save money.

“My husband will often do small loads of clothes, and we were using a great deal of detergent,” Kinsman said.

Still, after Brocca’s presentation, Kinsman said she was also looking forward to using basic ingredients to improve the quality of life for her household.

“I think that my husband will be sold on it,” she said.

Brocca assured Kinsman, who is hoping to start a family soon, that the basic ingredients — including essential oils — are safe for children and pregnant women.

There were directions available, she said, for making baby wipes and diaper rash ointment that would prevent parents from having to expose their children to harsh chemicals starting at a young age.

When it came to household or family needs, Brocca said, “there’s an oil for that,” ranging from alleviating stress to getting in touch with the spiritual realm to preparing for exercise.

An example, she said, was the use of frankincense oil to boost immunity.

“We’re familiar with frankincense when the wise men brought it to Jesus as a baby,” she said. “It goes back to biblical times.”

Many of the approximately 30 women who attended the event said they were looking forward to making lifestyle changes that would remove toxins from their environment and save money in the long term.

“Who knows,” said a smiling Heck. “By next year, I might be making my own toilet paper.”

