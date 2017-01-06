Calling all killer queens: Queen tribute band comes to Kirby Center

WILKES-BARRE — Seminal rock band Queen has had a number of chart-topping hits. Queen tribute act, God Save the Queen, fronted by Freddie Mercury look-a-like, Pablo Padin, has played those hits for crowds in Europe, South America and India, and on Feb. 3 the band will bring its brand of Queen to Wilkes-Barre’s F.M. Kirby Center.

Pudin isn’t just described as a doppelganger of Mercury — he’s also described as a sound-a-like to the late Queen front man. He and his band will perform an approximately two-hour set featuring songs spanning Queen’s entire history, from 1973 to its last studio album, 1995’s “Made in Heaven.”

Tickets for the event are on sale now and range in price from $28 to $76. To purchase tickets, visit the Kirby Center’s on-site box office at 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, call the box office at 570-826-1100 or visit KirbyCenter.org.

The aptly-titled Queen tribute band, God Save the Queen, features front man, Pablo Padin, who is described as a Freddie Mercury look- and sound-a-like. http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_GSTQ-Press-edited-1.jpg The aptly-titled Queen tribute band, God Save the Queen, features front man, Pablo Padin, who is described as a Freddie Mercury look- and sound-a-like. Submitted photo

God Save The Queen will play the influential British rock band’s greatest hits during its Feb. 3 performance in Wilkes-Barre

By Gene Axton [email protected]

Reach Gene Axton at 570-991-6121 or on Twitter @TLArts

Reach Gene Axton at 570-991-6121 or on Twitter @TLArts