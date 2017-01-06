Veteran ring announcer to speak at Scranton’s Providence Playhouse

SCRANTON — Veteran professional wrestling ring announcer Gary Michael Cappetta is used to wrestlers standing in the spotlight, but all eyes will be on him during his Feb. 24 spoken word tour stop at Scranton’s Providence Playhouse.

Through storytelling and video, Cappetta will revisit his days announcing for organizations like World Wrestling Federation, World Championship Wrestling and Ring of Honor. Points of discussion include Ric Flair, Daniel Bryan, Sting, Undertaker, CM Punk and more.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m. at the playhouse, 1256, Providence Road. Tickets are $20 in advance and can be purchased online at EventBrite.com. Admission at the door is $27. Special meet-and-greet tickets are available for $40 and include early entry, a tour photo and a copy of Cappetta’s book “Beyond Bodyslams!”

