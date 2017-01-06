Scranton Cultural Center starts free craft workshop/film screening series
SCRANTON — Imagine previews being replaced with a craft workshop the next time you attend a major motion picture. At Scranton Cultural Center, they’re making that dream a reality.
The 420 N. Washington Ave., Scranton arts center will host one craft workshop/film screening event a month through May for children and families, starting with Jan. 21’s combination of crafts and Disney/Pixar’s “The Incredibles.” Crafts begin at 10 a.m. in the center’s Craftsmen Hall, while the child-friendly animated film will start at 11 a.m. in Shopland Hall. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
Tickets are free, but a convenience charge will apply if purchased by phone or online. To obtain tickets, visit SCCMT.org, call 570-344-1111 or stop by the venue’s on-site box office.
