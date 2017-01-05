The pool’s open again for Montage Mountain’s annual polar plunge

SCRANTON — The Fourth Annual Splashin’ with Compassion polar plunge is returning to Montage Mountain this month, and if jumping into water in the middle of winter isn’t your thing, don’t worry — it’s free to watch.

It’ll be open swim from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Jan. 28 in an outdoor pool of water set up at Montage Mountain, 1000 Montage Mountain Road, Scranton. Registration is $35 and runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. — participants can also pre-register at FriendsofShannonMcDonough.com (plungers who pre-register will receive a free hooded sweatshirt). Costumes are not required, but will be rewarded.

Plungers will also have the opportunity to win prizes by recovering underwater rings.

It’s free to attend and there will be a deejay and a ski-up bar, gift baskets, a kids table and health-related vendor tables.

Proceeds from the event will be used by local non-profit Friends of Shannon McDonough to help local young people battling cancer. The foundation was created in honor of the late McDonough, a graduate of Scranton High School.

http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_2PP3.jpg Submitted photo

Friends of Shannon McDonough’s Splashin’ for Compassion polar plunge in its fourth year, will once again be held at Scranton resort

By Gene Axton [email protected]

Reach Gene Axton at 570-991-6121 or on Twitter @TLArts

