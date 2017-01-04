Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend

Longwood Gardens Christmas: Don’t let the holiday season come to an end without a visit to Longwood Gardens where you can marvel at the thousands of Christmas lights and the fountain shows. The highlight is a 30-foot floral tree created out of red poinsettias. Enjoy holiday music and special programming, as well as season plants and trees, all decorated for the season. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at longwoodgardens.org.

Paint the Revolution: The Philadelphia Museum of Art’s comprehensive exhibit on Mexican modern art comes to a close on Sunday, Jan. 8. Featuring art from Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Jose Clemente Orozco, this exhibition focuses on Mexican culture from the Mexican Revolution through post-World War II. The visual art from 1910-1950 reflected the extreme changes taking place in the country. The 250 works featured includes art from 70 artists in a variety of styles, including photography, murals, books and digital content. The exhibit is included in regular admission: $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, $14 for students and kids 13-18, free for kids under 12. Visit www.philamuseum.org for more information.

French Photography Exhibit: The Barnes Foundation’s latest exhibit “Live and Life Will Give You Pictures” features incredible works in French photography from 1890-1950. The exhibition runs through Jan. 9 and highlights 200 classic images, many of which have never been on display before. The pictures will shed light on French life during the late 19th and mid-20th century. Adult tickets are $25. Visit www.barnesfoundation.org to learn more.

Philly Loves Bowie: A lot of greats were lost in 2016, including David Bowie. For nine days (Jan. 6-14), Philly Loves Bowie celebrates the late singer with dozens of activities happening across the city. Why Philly? Bowie loved our city and his concerts sold out quickly since his very first tour. The events will raise awareness and funds to benefit cancer research in Bowie’s memory that will go to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Events include art shows, tastings of Bowie-inspired beer, screenings of Bowie’s movies and a skating party at Blue Cross River Rink. Visit www.phillylovesbowie.com for more info.

Philly Overnight Hotel Package: 38 Philadelphia hotels participate in this incredible deal. Book one or two nights in one of the hotels and get free hotel parking (a $100 value at Center City hotels). The package also includes two open tickets to Jurassic World: The Exhibition at The Franklin Institute, two ice skate rentals and free admission to Blue Cross RiverRink, a $20 gift card to use at one of the 10 Garces restaurants in Philadelphia and one free Uber ride. The deal has a value of $228 in perks and runs through March 19. Visit www.visitphilly.com/articles/philadelphia/philly-overnight-hotel-package for more information.