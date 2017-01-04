National theatrical hit ‘Elvis Lives’ comes to F.M. Kirby Center Feb. 1

WILKES-BARRE — In association with Elvis Presley Enterprises, national theatrical hit “Elvis Lives” is presented at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square.

Featuring winners of EPE’s annual worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, the cast of “Elvis Lives” takes the audience on a multi-media and musical journey through Elvis’ life and career. Elvis tribute artists are joined by back-up singers, dancers, an Ann-Margret tribute artist and iconic imagery made available from the Graceland archives.

Ultimate contest winners Bill Cherry, Dean Z and Jay Dupuis make up the principal cast.

Tickets range from $29.50 to $49.50 and are available now at the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.

