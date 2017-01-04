Things to do in Wilkes-Barre this weekend

Shred into the New Year. $5. Philadelphia band Trash Knife will join Spite House, Lionshred and DJ Big Nate in Wilkes-Barre to shred the first weekend of 2017. Doors at The Other Side, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, open at 7 p.m. and entry is $5. For more information, call 570-970-9570.

Word Fountain release party. Free! The latest edition of “Word Fountain,” the literary magazine of the Osterhout Free Library, will launch Jan. 5 with a party and reading at the library’s 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre location. Attendees will receive a free copy of the magazine for attending the event, which starts at 6:30 p.m. and features light refreshments. For more information, call 570-823-0156.

Get some XpoZure. Free! Dance is a long-standing human tradition, and cover band/dance historians XpoZure will specifically highlight dance numbers made popular between the 1960’s and today during their concert/musical lecture at The Woodlands Resort’s Streamside Bandstand, 1073 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre. The 9 p.m. Jan. 7 cover-free event is for those 21 and over only. For more information, call 570-824-9831.

‘Oklahoma!’ auditions. Free! Is your resolution to try new things? Then try out for Music Box Dinner Playhouse’s production of “Oklahoma!” Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. or Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. Auditions will be held at the playhouse’s 196 Hughes St., Swoyersville location. Those trying out for lead must be 16 or older, while those pursuing ensemble roles must be 13 or older. Everyone will be asked participate in a dance audition, read from provided materials and sing a musical theatre piece (bring a music track or sheet music). Production dates are Feb. 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26, as well as March 3, 4 and 5. For more information, call 570-283-2195.