Things to do in the Scranton area this weekend

Don’t trust these fiddlers. Free! The Dishonest Fiddlers may not be entirely honest, but it’s a fact they’ll perform Jan. 6 at Adezzo Coffeehouse, 515 Center St., Scranton. Zack Graham will perform at 7 p.m. before the Fiddlers take the stage at 8 p.m. The event is open to patrons of any age and there is no cover, but donations will be accepted. For more information, call 570-955-0130.

Have mercy on the family at the dance hall. $5. Mercy Gang, Family Animals and Dance Hall Devils will join forces for a night of music at The V Spot, 906 Providence Road, Scranton. Festivities begin 9 p.m. Jan. 6 and cover is $5. This event is open to patrons 21 and over. For more information, call 570-963-7888.

Helping the needy through hip-hop. $5. Hip-hop artists Lord Gorilla and the Ragdoll Crew, CrimZn, Death Wish Birdie and the Lookout Squad, Ray Strife and Black Lighter are joining forces for an 8 p.m. Jan. 7 event that benefits Scranton’s Community Intervention Center. The $5 cover for the event, held at Irish Wolf Pub, 503 Linden St., Scranton, will be donated to the center, and attendees are also encouraged to bring items like clothing, food, hygiene products and coffee supplies to accompany the monetary donation. The event is for those 21 and over. For more information, call 570-342-0201.

Resolve to do yoga. $15. If your new year’s resolution is to have a healthier body and mind, join the teachers at Yoga West, 1526 Farr St., Scranton, for a physical and spiritual detox. The 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 7 session is $15 and will include 75 minutes of yoga flow followed by 30 minutes of yoga play and 15 minutes of relaxation and breathing exercises. For more information, call 570-510-7259.