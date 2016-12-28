Things to do in Wilkes-Barre this weekend

Big Wigs: Holiday Hams. $7. Queens Aggy Dune and Mrs. Kasha Davis (seen on “RuPaul’s Drag Race”) will grace Wilkes-Barre night club HEAT, 71 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, with their presence Dec. 29 during the Big Wigs: Holiday Hams drag show. Doors open at 8 p.m. and admission is $7. Tickets are available at heatnepa.ecwid.com or buy in person at HEAT. For more information, call 570-266-8952.

Kartune. Free! NEPA-based rock band Kartune’s third album, “Don’t Know Any Better,” received a preliminary Grammy Award nomination in the Best Rock Album category in 1996. The band lost out to Alanis Morissette in the end, but Kartune’s songs are still preliminary Grammy-award nominated pieces, and patrons can hear them cover free at Chacko’s Memory Lane Lounge Dec. 29 from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. The 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre establishment will also have $1.50 domestic pints from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. For more information, call 570-208-2695.

A Peaceful New Year. $10 and a dish to share. Tired from a stressful holiday season? Inner Peace Health Healing & Wellness Associates will host a New Year’s Eve party from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 30 at their 114 Route 315, Wilkes-Barre location. Admission is $10 and includes a meditation session and a painting activity (supplies provided, no experience necessary). Everyone is also asked to bring a dish to share. For more information, call 570-208-1511.

The Holiday Reunion Concert. $12. A collection of local musicians are home for the holidays and they’re celebrating in F.M. Kirby Center’s Chandelier Lobby. Music starts 7 p.m. Dec. 30 with Underground Saints, The Five Percent, Bret Alexander, Aaron Fink & the Fury, Death Valley Dreams and Tony Halchak Band performing throughout the night. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, at the venue’s 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre box office or by calling 570-826-1100.