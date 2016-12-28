Things to do in the Scranton area this weekend

Artie Lange and Bob Levy. $35. Join “The Howard Stern Show” personalities Artie Lange and Bob Levy Dec. 30 for for a New-New Year’s Eve bash. The night starts 8 p.m. at The Leonard Theater, 335 Adams Ave., Scranton, and features pre-show and post-show acoustic entertainment. Tickets for the 18-and-over event are $35 and are available online at Ticketfly.com (search “The Leonard Theater”). For more information, call 570-575-3507.

Be Daring. Free! Join local creatives at 515 Center St., Scranton coffee house Adezzo for Be Daring Open Mic’s holiday event Dec. 28. Sign ups start at 6:30 p.m. and performances begin at 7. There are no censorship requirements, but since the event is all ages, organizers ask everything be kept within boundaries. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted and put towards the costs of future events. For more information, call 570-955-0130.

Holiday Tea. $20. If you’re looking for a little relaxation before welcoming in 2017, the take part in a relaxing afternoon with a tea time featuring music and “accoutrements” at Camelot Restaurant and Inn, 17 Johnson Road, Clarks Summit. The event runs from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and costs $19.95 for adults and $14.95 for children 10 and under. For more information, call 570-585-1430.

New Cover Band Approaching! Free! Celebrate New Year’s Eve a night early by listening to one of the New Top 40 cover bands. The Sellout Soundtrack promises covers of your favorite top songs spanning from 1995 to today. The musical trio will play its debut show at Thirst T’s Bar & Grill, 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant. The 9 p.m. Dec. 30 event is free. For more information, call 570-489-9901.