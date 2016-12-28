Affordable things to do in the Pocono region this weekend

Vertical Challenge. Free! We have no evidence that says Jack Frost was a Mountain Dew drinker, but on Dec. 28 and 29, Jack Frost Ski Resort, 434 Jack Frost Mountain Road, White Haven, will host a free series of casual ski and snowboard races sponsored by the soft drink. Races will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Riders will be organized by gender and age to compete for medals. Prizes will also be distributed to attendees throughout both days. For more information, call 570-443-8425.

Winter Jam. $20. Celebrate the season with a band that is equal parts Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and Phish. Pink Talking Fish cover and combine the music of all three acts into a live stage experience, and they’ll play Sherman Theater’s annual Winter Jam with other guests Liquid Sunshine, Schmidtwood Flow and more. The show starts at the 524 Main St., Stroudsburg location 7 p.m. Dec. 29, and tickets are $20 in advance or $23 on the day of the event. For more information, call 570-420-2808.

Latin-Caribbean night. Free! Enjoy a special cocktail and Latin-Caribbean inspired music from DJ HotSause Dec. 29 at Wintergreens Patio Grill, 124 Golf Drive, East Stroudsburg. Festivities begin at 8 p.m. and admission is free. The event is for those 21-and-over only. For more information, call 570-982-6950.

Rusted Root. $20. Multi-genre musical act Rusted Root has two decades and eight albums of history, and they’ll bring it all to 524 Main St., Stroudsburg venue Sherman Theater 7 p.m. Dec. 30. Tickets are $20 in advance or $22 day-of-show. For more information, call 570-420-2808.