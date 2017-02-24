Advice from Melissa: Bridesmaid blues

Dear Melissa,

I am recently engaged and am trying to pick my bridal party. My fiancé wants me to have his one female friend as one of my bridesmaids because they are very close. The problem is, she and I have never really gotten along and I don’t want her to stand with me. He is very hurt that I won’t overlook our differences for this one day, but it’s a big deal to me. He also says it’s a big deal to him. What do I do?

Bridesmaid Blues

Dear bride-to-be,

Your bridal party selection is a very important part of your wedding. These girls need to be your support system and are going to be there for all of the key events leading up to the big day. Getting picked is an honor, not a privilege. If you do not get along with her, it’s only going to cause you unnecessary stress and tension when you already have a full plate. I’d suggest asking your fiancé if he would be OK with having her do a reading at the ceremony or have some other role in the wedding process because a bridesmaid is not where this girl belongs. If he is forcing her on you, you need to be firm and clear about your feelings and just say no. It is your day too, and your happiness matters more than her hurt feelings. Perhaps if she wanted to be a bridesmaid so bad she would have made more of an effort to get along with you.

Melissa

By Melissa Hughes For Weekender

Girl Talk began in 2012 as a telltale horror story of the city’s most epic dating disasters and has evolved into a column about love, life experiences and growing up. Melissa also has a weekly Girl Talk TV segment on PA Live, WBRE, and a radio segment every Wednesday on 98.5 KRZ.

