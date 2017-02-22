Girl Talk: One couple’s treasures …

When it comes to happy perfect relationships, it is true that what works for one couple could be a kamikaze mission for another. Couples who look so happy on TV and Facebook could, in reality, be holding themselves together by a thread. While science has proven that visions in the mirror are not always what they appear, is there really a secret formula to having a happy, healthy relationship or is everyone just trying to save face?

Every relationship, whether it is romantic, job related, friendship or even family, goes through peaks and valleys. While sometimes those valleys get very low, reliving the peak moments in your mind will help turn back on the light. To have a happy relationship, you, as a couple, need to learn to get every drop of enjoyment and happiness from the peak. This way, when the valleys happen, there is still enough lingering good to save the relationship. Too much darkness can be very hard, often impossible, to ever recover from.

Laugh with your partner; it truly is life’s greatest medicine. When you give each other a reason to laugh no one ever goes to bed angry. Laughing is good for the soul and it’s a great way to bounce back from a fight. Once the screaming match is over and you each go back to your corners, instead of tapping back in for round two, you might find that it is helpful to take a deep breath and find something to laugh about. After the tension is decreased to a palpable level, try revisiting the topic without the anger in your voice. You will always catch more flies with honey.

Touch each other. Now before this turns into a letter to Penthouse, I am merely only suggesting a cuddle. If you see your partner had a rough day or is moody, hold them. It goes back to our childhood need of being coddled by our mothers when something goes wrong. A simple hug goes a long way (and great sex goes even farther!)

Turn down the toxic. We often go exclusively to our mate to vent about whatever is going wrong that day. If we had a bad day at work or a fight with a friend we normally unload it like a deflating whoopee cushion the moment we talk to them. This could set the tone for the night. We all have bad days where we need to vent, but if all you ever do is complain and be negative, it could bleed into your relationship. Nobody likes a constant Debbie Downer. Think back to your last week of conversations with your partner; how many of them began with your whoopee cushion deflating in their face?

Maybe there is no magic key in relationships, just like there is no fountain of youth. It’s more like a puzzle and we all have to spin our own pieces to make them fit together with our partner. So vent a little, laugh a lot, and touch often.

By Melissa Hughes For Weekender

Girl Talk began in 2012 as a telltale horror story of the city’s most epic dating disasters and has evolved into a column about love, life experiences and growing up. Melissa also has a weekly Girl Talk TV segment on PA Live and WBRE.

