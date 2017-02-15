Advice from Melissa: Ready to throw in the towel

Dear Melissa,

As February is winding down I am finding it harder and harder to stick to my New Year’s resolution. Life keeps getting in the way and I think it’s time to throw in the towel. Any advice how to stay motivated?

Resolved

Dear Resolved,

Remember the reasons you chose that resolution in the first place. What motivated you a month ago? Mask yourself if the goal you set was realistic and if not, then modify it. It is much easier if you make achievable goals. Reaching them will help to motivate you to reach those bigger goals and resolutions you have on the horizon.

Good luck!

Melissa

By Melissa Hughes For Weekender

Girl Talk began in 2012 as a telltale horror story of the city’s most epic dating disasters and has evolved into a column about love, life experiences and growing up. Melissa also has a weekly Girl Talk TV segment on PA Live, WBRE, and a radio segment every Wednesday on 98.5 KRZ.

