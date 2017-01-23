Advice from Melissa: Now that we’re married, he doesn’t make an effort

Dear Melissa,

I was married over the holidays and it seems that things with my husband have drastically changed with our marital status. Even though we have been together for several years, it feels like once the ring was on my finger he stopped trying to make me happy. He is no longer afraid to lose me and I’m wondering if I made a mistake. Why does marriage change people?

Wedded Unbliss

Dear Newlywed,

It sounds like your relationship is going through some growing pains. While you have been together for years and nothing should have changed other than your relationship status, I hear this happen to many couples. Some people leave their wedding and go on living like they had the day before while others feel like they locked down their situation and can finally ease up on the excessive romance. Don’t let the romance leave your relationship. Once it is gone, it is hard to recover. Talk to your husband, you took vows to honor and cherish each other until death do you part. Don’t be afraid to remind him. You two should be best friends who are able to lean on each other and communicate. If you feel like he has kicked off his courtship shoes tell him you are still a woman who has emotional needs that he isn’t meeting. He is not acting like the man you married and you don’t deserve to feel this way. Take a deep breath and tell him how you feel, maybe he doesn’t even realize the change.

Melissa

By Melissa Hughes For Weekender

Girl Talk began in 2012 as a telltale horror story of the city’s most epic dating disasters and has evolved into a column about love, life experiences and growing up. Melissa also has a weekly Girl Talk TV segment on PA Live, WBRE, and a radio segment every Wednesday on 98.5 KRZ.

