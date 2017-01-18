Advice from Melissa: His kind offer is making me nervous

Dear Melissa,

My job is in jeopardy and I am afraid if I lose it then I won’t be able to afford my apartment. My boyfriend offered me the opportunity to move in with him but we haven’t been dating very long and I am not ready to take that step. How do I say no without hurting his feelings or ruining the relationship?

Everything is Crashing

Dear Crasher,

Take a deep breath. It sounds like you have a lot on your plate at the moment and maybe he is just offering you a roof over your head as a option to calm your fears. Take care of your job situation first. You might not have to leave your apartment and could be panicking over nothing. You should take comfort in the fact that he cares about you enough to be able to assure you that you won’t end up on the street if you can’t afford your place. I don’t think he is trying to rush you into an uncomfortable situation, it seems like he is just throwing you an “in case of emergency” lifeline. Good luck!

Melissa

By Melissa Hughes For Weekender

Girl Talk began in 2012 as a telltale horror story of the city’s most epic dating disasters and has evolved into a column about love, life experiences and growing up. Melissa also has a weekly Girl Talk TV segment on PA Live, WBRE, and a radio segment every Wednesday on 98.5 KRZ.

