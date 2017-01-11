Girl Talk: How much do you really know about your partner?

If you like pina coladas and getting caught in the rain, then you probably are thinking about a catchy song that reminds us of summer time and warm weather.

At its core, the song is actually about two people in a relationship who let things get so bad between them that they are ready to leave each other instead of exploring the fact that they are into the same things. When it comes to your relationship, do you know if your partner likes pina coladas and getting caught in the rain?

Too often when we find ourselves in long term relationships, things can get dull. Couples fall into the same repetitive patterns and it eventually leads to a slump. Humans are not meant to live their lives on the same daily schedule of events.

Often life becomes a cycle of wake up, go to work, come home, eat dinner, watch two hours of TV, take a shower, go to bed, repeat.

While you are living your cycle, your partner could have interests and ideas that he or she wants to try. It might be a fun new date night, a new position in bed, a new city to explore or having pina coladas in the middle of a rainstorm. If you are settled comfortably in your pattern and not attending to your partner’s need for something new, it could, like in the song, lead to them looking to find their excitement elsewhere or with someone else.

Maybe their idea isn’t something that you’d be into, you should at the very least give them the common courtesy of listening to it and possibly trying it if you can see it’s something they are very passionate about. You might find yourself pleasantly surprised if they suggest a walk on the beach that turns into making love at midnight in the dunes of the Cape.

The best way to avoid a relationship slump is to nip it in the bud early. If you get a sense of restlessness or boredom within, chances are your partner is probably feeling it too. Don’t be afraid to shake things up and try something new. If money is an issue there are plenty of free things you can do.

Sometimes, something as simple as going for a drive together to a new town blasting music and being silly is all it takes to break the slump.

Look at your relationship. If you are not sure if your partner is into pina coladas, it’s time to whip out the blender and start making drinks and asking questions.

While I am more of a daiquiri girl myself, it’s always nice for someone to notice.

By Melissa Hughes For Weekender

Girl Talk began in 2012 as a telltale horror story of the city’s most epic dating disasters and has evolved into a column about love, life experiences and growing up. Melissa also has a weekly Girl Talk TV segment on PA Live and WBRE.

