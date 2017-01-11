Advice from Melissa: Not bringing home the bacon

Dear Melissa,

My husband has been so unreliable lately. I get up every morning and go to work and leave him at the house alone. His shift starts an hour later than mine so he is still asleep when I am leaving. Lately he has been missing a lot of work and I am afraid he is going to either use all of his paid time off by the end of January or lose his job all together. When I talk to him about it he gets angry and says I am nagging and that I shouldn’t worry because the bills are still getting paid. I am afraid of things to come.

This is not cool. While it is true that relationships are give and take, it sounds like he is doing all of the taking. You should never be called a nag or get yelled at for voicing your concerns. You’re married, you and he agreed to be in this together. It’s time to be firm with him and tell him you aren’t leaving until you know he is up and out of bed in the morning. He needs to save his time. Maybe try sweetening the deal by planning a vacation for later in the year that he will need to save his time off for.

Girl Talk began in 2012 as a telltale horror story of the city’s most epic dating disasters and has evolved into a column about love, life experiences and growing up. Melissa also has a weekly Girl Talk TV segment on PA Live, WBRE, and a radio segment every Wednesday on 98.5 KRZ.

