Girl Talk: 2016, you’ve been a rough one for sure

The end is near! The end of 2016 that is.

For most people, a giant sigh of relief is going to be exhaled as a year that can only be best described as incredibly trying and difficult comes to a close.

Why was 2016 so hard?

Was mercury stuck in a permanent retrograde? Did we step on too many cracks or not forward enough chain letter emails?

How are we going to make 2017 better?

Every year has its high and low points. I am sure for some, it had to be a great year, but for so many, the year ends unfulfilled. For me, 2016 took a few steps forward and a few more back. My family grew by four legs and a wet snout. I bought my first home. I changed careers.

In the same breath, I can say how 2016 took away some of the finest people I loved and admired. I put myself into more debt than I know how to handle and I left a job I loved for what seemed to be greener grass, but, I really wasn’t sure.

I both gained and lost a few friendships and pounds. I became closer with some members of my family while still drifting away from others. I saw loved ones gather at both weddings and funerals. I saw people I care deeply about reach for their dreams and others fall flat on their faces.

I picked fights. I ended fights.

I made love. I made tears.

I bit off more than I could chew and am hoping 2017 is the year I learn how to swallow it all.

So 2017, this is what I need from you. I am writing to you from a place of hope. You’re the last star left in my sky, the last candle on my birthday cake and the last penny in my wishing well. I am begging for a better year. I am begging for the people I love to finally catch a break. I am wishing for no more tears and no more disappointments. The world needs you to throw a hail Mary because this last year nearly killed us all.

In 2017 I hope to see less hate in the world, less turmoil. I hope to see more love than fights, more laughter than tears and more happily ever afters. I think it is at the point where I am writing from a place of desperation. The world as a whole is on its knees begging for some form of salvation. I see it every time I open Facebook, turn on the news, comfort a friend or look internally at my own life.

Things need to be better.

2016 is the bad boyfriend we all keep trying to break up with but still somehow end up taking back. As the week closes I hope this abusive relationship does as well. I’m officially ending things. 2016, I think it’s time we saw other people. I have had my eye on something better and this week, I think we are going to make it official.

By Melissa Hughes For Weekender

Girl Talk began in 2012 as a telltale horror story of the city’s most epic dating disasters and has evolved into a column about love, life experiences and growing up. Melissa also has a weekly Girl Talk TV segment on PA Live and WBRE.

