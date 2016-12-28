Advice from Melissa: Single and ready to mingle

Dear Melissa,

I have just started dating again after getting out of a long term relationship. I find myself looking for flaws in my mates and end up breaking things off with them when, in the past, I would have let them slide. Am I just being too picky or afraid to move on?

Newly single

Dear newly single,

It sounds like you are just being more selective with who you decide to give your heart. There is nothing wrong with that. Just be careful to not brush someone off over something trivial. No one is perfect and you could pass up on the opportunity to meet and get to know a lot of interesting people if you don’t give them a chance from the get go. If you are looking for qualities in them that you may have liked from your ex, there may be a chance that you are looking for him in someone else. Make sure you are fully ready to move on before you get involved with someone else, it is what is most fair for everyone involved. Good luck and happy searching, I hope you find what you’re looking for.

Melissa

By Melissa Hughes For Weekender

Girl Talk began in 2012 as a telltale horror story of the city’s most epic dating disasters and has evolved into a column about love, life experiences and growing up. Melissa also has a weekly Girl Talk TV segment on PA Live, WBRE, and a radio segment every Wednesday on 98.5 KRZ.

