Tap This: A few beers to help melt the winter blues

The winter months are tough. While some love the skiing, sledding or hiking some tend to retreat to warmth. Sun lamps are certainly one way to get through the winter months, but there is also another great way to dream of warmer days and that is with some bright and beautiful beers.

A combination of fruit and beer is nothing new; brewers throughout the world have added fruit to beer. Many of these beers are sweet and cloying. These are not the beers we will discuss but rather beers that summon thoughts of warm summer months.

These types of beers are typically brewed for the summer months, however there are quite a few that are brewed during winter or all year round!

Here is a short list of some incredibly refreshing beers that can be enjoyed right now to help chase away the winter blues. They are refreshing, bright and delicious, so be sure to try them all!

SØLE Artisan Ales- Mirkwood: While SØLE Artisan Ales are difficult to find in cans unless you get yourself to Susquehanna Brewing Company for release day, they are available at many bars throughout our area. Its most recent release, Mirkwood, is a beautifully unique American IPA that was aged on Spanish cedar with a hefty dosing of Simcoe and Chinook hops. The result is a beer with a subtle spicy quality and an over the top juicy characteristic that will taste like a fresh glass of orange juice with tropical fruit qualities.

Weyerbacher Brewing Company- Brünicorn series: Weyerbacher has long been a favorite for craft beer lovers. They have proven themselves of a wide variety of styles and with its new Brünicorn it showcases tje uncanny ability for brewing delicious sour beers. While the Brünicorn series is only available at the brewery in Easton, the drive to get some is worth it! This Wild Ale series features a hefty dosing of fruits. The latest in the series, II, III and IV, feature boysenberries, blackberries, and raspberries respectively. As soon as the beer is poured the juicy fruit-forward characteristics become apparent with its cloudy appearance and huge fruit aromas emanating from the glass. The slight tart qualities keep the beers in balance and there is no cloyingly sweet notes.

Ballast Point Brewing Company- Grapefruit Sculpin IPA: Ballast Point’s Sculpin IPA is still one of the most popular West Coast IPAs. The decision to add grapefruit to the popular IPA seemed a logical choice since the base IPA already possesses a huge aroma and taste of grapefruit from the hop selection. Grapefruit Sculpin has a strong bittering quality and a grapefruit quality that almost makes it a great replacement for a the fruit at breakfast. This beer will instantly bring forth thoughts of bright summer days. A perfect way to chase away the winter blues for true hopheads!

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery- Namaste: Dogfish Head loves to put unique twists on popular beer styles, it is something the brewery has been doing since owner Sam Calagione founded the company in 1995. The addition of fresh orange slices and lemongrass was just what the beer needed. The 4.8 percent ABV makes this a summer sipper that will brighten the darkest of winter days. The light qualities of Namaste will melt the icy cold and if you close your eyes, smell the beer, and take a sip you will instantly be transported to a beautiful summer setting.

By Derek Warren For Weekender

Derek Warren is a beer fanatic, avid homebrewer and beer historian. Derek can be heard weekly on the Beer Geeks Radio Hour at noon on Sundays on WILK 103.1 FM with past episodes available on iTunes.

